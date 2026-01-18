Situation in Dronivka area is worsening daily. Enemy is deploying deployment points in Serebrianskyi forestry, - 81st Brigade

The situation in the Dronivka area in the Sloviansk direction is escalating daily.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 81st Separate Airborne Slobozhansky Brigade.

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Accumulation of reserves in Siversk

As noted, in order to capture this settlement, Russia is constantly accumulating reserves in the area of Siversk and deploying deployment points in the Serebryansky Forestry.

At the same time, the enemy continues to use tactics of infiltrating the inter-position space of the 81st separate airborne brigade of the 7th corps of the Airborne Forces.

"In addition, Russians are trying to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in rubber boats in the coastal area near Dronivka and Platonivka. Subsequently, they plan to carry out sabotage and assault operations behind the positions of the 81st Airborne Brigade," the report says.

Read more: Situation in Dronivka area is escalating, enemy is accumulating reserves in Siversk area, - 81st Brigade

Containing the enemy

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the brigade's paratroopers, the enemy's attempts to advance are being held back. Recently, paratroopers from the 81st Airborne Brigade captured a Russian soldier who revealed one of the enemy's new priority targets in the Sloviansk direction: to reach Zakytne and Kryva Luka. There are commanding heights in the area of these two settlements, so the enemy could use them as a springboard for regular shelling of Sloviansk, Lyman, and Mykolaivka.