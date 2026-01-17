Situation in Dronivka area is escalating, enemy is accumulating reserves in Siversk area, - 81st Brigade

The situation in the Dronivka area in the Sloviansk direction is escalating daily.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 81st Separate Airborne Slobozhansky Brigade.

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"To capture this settlement, Russia is constantly accumulating reserves in the Siversk area and deploying deployment points in the Serebryansky forestry. At the same time, the enemy continues to use tactics of infiltrating the inter-positional space of the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces," the report says.

In addition, the Russians are trying to force the Siverskyi Donets River on rubber boats in the coastal area near Dronivka and Platonivka. In the future, they plan to carry out sabotage and assault operations behind the positions of the 81st Airborne Brigade.

Read more: Russia is trying to break through AFUs’ defences in Lyman direction, - AFU

"Thanks to the coordinated actions of our paratroopers, we are able to hold back the enemy's attempts to advance.

Recently, paratroopers of the 81st Airborne Brigade captured a Russian soldier who revealed one of the new priority targets in the Sloviansk direction - to reach Zakytne and Kryva Luka. There are commanding heights in the area of these two settlements, so the enemy will be able to use them as a springboard for regular shelling of Sloviansk, Lyman and Mykolaivka," added the 81st Brigade.

See more: Russians have advanced in Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP