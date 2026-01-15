Russians have advanced in Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Where the enemy has advanced

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Zaliznianskyi (Donetsk region), Yablunivka (Donetsk region) and in Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Lozova in Izium district, in Stepnohirsk and near it, - DeepState. MAP

MAPS of the Russian army's advance







What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy was advancing near Shandryholove and Sviato-Pokrovske in Donetsk region.

On 9 January, DeepState reported that Russian troops had advanced in Huliaipole and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region.

As of 10 January, the Russians had made territorial advances in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

On 11 January, it was reported that the enemy had advanced in Vovchansk and near Vilcha in the Kharkiv region and in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Russians are trying to create springboard for strikes on Zaporizhzhia, - Southern Defence Forces