Russians are trying to create springboard for strikes on Zaporizhzhia, - Southern Defence Forces

Russian invaders are trying to break through to Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region. The village is located on a springboard that is advantageous for the enemy, allowing them to fire on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Stepnohirsk

According to him, fighting continues on the outskirts of the village of Stepnohirsk.

"The enemy is storming our positions near Plavni and Prymorske and wants to get closer to Stepnohirsk, infiltrate there, and push the Ukrainian Defense Forces out of this settlement," Voloshyn said.

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Huliaipole direction

The southern defense forces noted that if Stepnohirsk is captured, Russian troops, positioned on the dominant heights, will be able to strike the eastern, southeastern, and southern outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, as well as shelling the logistics routes leading from Zaporizhzhia to the east, to Huliaipole and Orikhiv.