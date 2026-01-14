Enemy has advanced near Lozova in Izium district, in Stepnohirsk and near it, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported byDeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Lozova (a village in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region), Stepnohirsk (the administrative centre of the Stepnogorsk settlement community in the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region) and in the settlement itself," the report says.

Also read: The enemy has advanced in Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk and Svitly, - DeepState. MAP

Maps



Lozova



Stepnohirsk

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy was advancing near Shandryholove and Svyato-Pokrovske in Donetsk region.

On 9 January, DeepState reported that Russian troops had advanced in Huliaipole and Primorske in Zaporizhzhia region.

As of 10 January, the Russians had made territorial advances in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

On 11 January, it was reported thatthe enemy had advanced in Vovchansk and near Vilcha in the Kharkiv region and in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Read on Censor.NET: Defence of Huliaipole complicated by terrain, city effectively in grey zone, - DeepState