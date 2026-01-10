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Enemy has advanced near Markove and Kleban-Byk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Markove map

As of the morning of 10 January 2026, Russian troops have made territorial advances in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at the DeepState project.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Markove (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region) and Kleban-Byk (a settlement in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Stepova Novoselivka and Kostiantynivka, - DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

Markove map
Markove

Kleban-Byk map
Kleban-Byk

What preceded this?

  • Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had advanced in Hulyaypole and Primorske.
  • In addition, the enemy occupied Andriivka and Novomarkove and advanced in the Donetsk region.

Author: 

Kleban-Byk (3) Markove (5) DeepState (524)
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