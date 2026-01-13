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Enemy is advancing near Shandryholove and Sviato-Pokrovske in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Russians have advanced in Donetsk region as of 13 January

Russian occupiers are advancing in two districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Russian occupiers have advanced near Shandryholove.

Russians have advanced in Donetsk region as of 13 January

The enemy has advanced near Sviato-Pokrovskoye.

Russians have advanced in Donetsk region as of 13 January

Read more: Russians intensified pressure on Chasiv Yar, taking advantage of weather conditions, - 24th SMB

What preceded this?

Author: 

military actions (3270) Shandryholove (11) Svyato-Pokrovske (10) DeepState (487)
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