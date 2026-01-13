Enemy is advancing near Shandryholove and Sviato-Pokrovske in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Russian occupiers are advancing in two districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Russian occupiers have advanced near Shandryholove.

The enemy has advanced near Sviato-Pokrovskoye.

Read more: Russians intensified pressure on Chasiv Yar, taking advantage of weather conditions, - 24th SMB

What preceded this?