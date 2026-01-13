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Enemy is advancing near Shandryholove and Sviato-Pokrovske in Donetsk region, - DeepState
Russian occupiers are advancing in two districts of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Russian occupiers have advanced near Shandryholove.
The enemy has advanced near Sviato-Pokrovskoye.
What preceded this?
- On 9 January, DeepState reported that Russian troops had advanced in Huliaipole and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- As of 10 January, the Russians had made territorial advances in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
- On 11 January, it was reported that the enemy had advanced in Vovchansk and near Vilcha in the Kharkiv region and in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.
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