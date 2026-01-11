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News Update of DeepState map Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Fighting in the Volchansk direction
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Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk and near Vilcha in Kharkiv region and in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported on the evening of 11 January by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the Russian army advanced?

"The enemy has advanced in Vovchansk (Kharkiv region), Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) and near Vilcha (Kharkiv region)," the report said.

The enemy advanced in Vovchansk and Pokrovsk

The enemy advanced in Vovchansk and Pokrovsk

The enemy advanced in Vovchansk and Pokrovsk

Read more: Without breakthrough in negotiations, war will remain difficult for Ukraine, - Estonian intelligence

What preceded this?

Author: 

Pokrovsk (899) Vovchansk (329) Vilcha (3) DeepState (524)
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