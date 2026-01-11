Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk and near Vilcha in Kharkiv region and in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported on the evening of 11 January by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the Russian army advanced?

"The enemy has advanced in Vovchansk (Kharkiv region), Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) and near Vilcha (Kharkiv region)," the report said.

Read more: Without breakthrough in negotiations, war will remain difficult for Ukraine, - Estonian intelligence

What preceded this?