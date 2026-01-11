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Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk and near Vilcha in Kharkiv region and in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
This was reported on the evening of 11 January by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the Russian army advanced?
"The enemy has advanced in Vovchansk (Kharkiv region), Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) and near Vilcha (Kharkiv region)," the report said.
What preceded this?
- On Saturday, 10 January, it was reported that Russian troops were advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
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