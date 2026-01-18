Enemy is lying about capture of Minkivka in Sloviansk direction, it is under control of Defense Forces, - Operation Task Force "East"
Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The enemy is suffering significant losses.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operation Task Force "East".
The situation in the Pokrovsk direction
As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Filia.
Yesterday, according to preliminary data, 109 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 49 of whom were killed. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 10 vehicles and seven pieces of special equipment, four antennas, two ATVs, one satellite communication terminal, 53 unmanned aerial vehicles, and an electronic warfare station. They also hit three artillery systems, five vehicles and one piece of special equipment, two ATVs, and eight shelters for enemy personnel.
Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
According to the Skhid Operational Command, Ukrainian units continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Search and assault operations are underway to eliminate the enemy in urban areas.
In Mirnograd, our soldiers are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the outskirts of the city. To deter the enemy, the city's defenses have been reinforced with additional forces and resources.
Logistics remain challenging. To strengthen our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad.
The situation around Minkivka
The settlement of Minkivka in the Sloviansk direction is also under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
"Our units continue to carry out combat missions at designated front lines. The statements made by propagandists of the aggressor state about the alleged capture of Minkivka are untrue and are part of information and psychological operations aimed at creating the illusion of successes that do not actually exist," the statement said.
Elimination of the occupiers
- Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East", the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses within a 24-hour period—301 occupiers over the past day.
- In addition, 1,555 UAVs of various types and 74 units of other weapons and equipment, including one tank, were destroyed.
- Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 46 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.
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