Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operation Task Force "East".

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The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Filia.

Yesterday, according to preliminary data, 109 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 49 of whom were killed. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 10 vehicles and seven pieces of special equipment, four antennas, two ATVs, one satellite communication terminal, 53 unmanned aerial vehicles, and an electronic warfare station. They also hit three artillery systems, five vehicles and one piece of special equipment, two ATVs, and eight shelters for enemy personnel.

Read more: Situation in Dronivka area is worsening daily. Enemy is deploying deployment points in Serebrianka forestry, - 81st Brigade

Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

According to the Skhid Operational Command, Ukrainian units continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Search and assault operations are underway to eliminate the enemy in urban areas.

In Mirnograd, our soldiers are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the outskirts of the city. To deter the enemy, the city's defenses have been reinforced with additional forces and resources.

Logistics remain challenging. To strengthen our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad.

The situation around Minkivka

The settlement of Minkivka in the Sloviansk direction is also under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"Our units continue to carry out combat missions at designated front lines. The statements made by propagandists of the aggressor state about the alleged capture of Minkivka are untrue and are part of information and psychological operations aimed at creating the illusion of successes that do not actually exist," the statement said.

Read more: Russia is trying to break through AFUs’ defences in Lyman direction, - AFU

Elimination of the occupiers