In the Northern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces dealt a painful blow to the occupiers’ air defense system.

As reported by Censor.NET, thanks to the professional actions of the Unmanned Systems Unit (USU) of the Air Assault Forces’ 8th Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed: a Buk-M2 and a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system.

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Using aerial reconnaissance, Ukrainian troops tracked the movement of the occupiers’ equipment and identified their combat positions. After the coordinates were confirmed, precise strikes were delivered on the targets, fully destroying both surface-to-air missile systems.

Circumstances of the destruction of enemy equipment: