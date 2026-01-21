Hunting Buks: two Russian SAM systems destroyed in North Slobozhanskyi direction
In the Northern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces dealt a painful blow to the occupiers’ air defense system.
As reported by Censor.NET, thanks to the professional actions of the Unmanned Systems Unit (USU) of the Air Assault Forces’ 8th Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed: a Buk-M2 and a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system.
Using aerial reconnaissance, Ukrainian troops tracked the movement of the occupiers’ equipment and identified their combat positions. After the coordinates were confirmed, precise strikes were delivered on the targets, fully destroying both surface-to-air missile systems.
Circumstances of the destruction of enemy equipment:
- Enemy’s objective: Russian command moved the Buks closer to the front line to support the actions of its assault groups and to try to counter Ukrainian drones and aviation.
- Result: Excessive self-confidence cost the invaders dearly — the equipment was detected and taken out in coordination with artillery units of the Ground Forces.
"The enemy moved up the Buks to support their assault idiots and to counter the good, fine troublemakers. They moved them up too close, overdid it, and for that they got their asses handed to them by our Ground Forces brothers," the military said, commenting on the operation’s success.
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