No pause in sky: SIGNUM "landed" 12 enemy drones in the Lyman direction

In the Lyman direction, the SIGNUM unit demonstrated exceptional effectiveness in combating Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy is constantly trying to conduct reconnaissance, adjust fire, and see more than it is allowed to. However, thanks to the professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers, the reconnaissance and strike capabilities of the occupiers in this area have been significantly undermined.

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As a result of combat operations, the following were destroyed:

Lancet - 5 units (kamikaze strike drones);

Zala - 3 units (reconnaissance UAVs);

Supercam - 2 units (reconnaissance UAVs);

KVO- 2 units.

Each destroyed drone means less enemy reconnaissance, less opportunity to adjust artillery fire, and fewer strikes on our positions. The work of tracking and destroying air targets continues unabated, leaving the invaders no chance of success in the air.

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