Night hunt: Ukraine’s fiber-optic FPV drones kill 28 occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction of the front, Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out an effective night operation using fiber-optic FPV drones, killing 28 occupiers.
As Censor.NET reports, the released video footage shows Ukrainian operators working with precision and methodically in nighttime conditions. Thanks to fiber-optic control, the drones remain resistant to the enemy’s electronic warfare systems and allow targets to be struck with high accuracy even in difficult terrain.
The occupiers tried to hide in shelters and treelines, but this did not save them from precise strikes. Successive FPV drone attacks led to the complete elimination of enemy personnel in the designated area.
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