ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11706 visitors online
News Video Fighting in the Kupіansk direction
17 705 34

Ukrainian aviation strikes surrounded occupiers in central hospital of Kupiansk. VIDEO

Ukrainian aviation delivered a precision strike against Russian occupation forces stationed in the central hospital building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, at the time of the strike, the occupiers were surrounded by Ukrainian forces. The strike was carried out after confirming the presence of the enemy and taking into account the combat situation.

Read more: Kupiansk clearance from occupiers continues as Russian soldiers hide in basements – Khartiia Unmanned Systems Platoon Commander Butusov

See more: Russia has turned once peaceful Kupiansk into ruins, - 116th SMB. PHOTOS

Author: 

air force (662) Russian Army (12209) elimination (7645) Kupiansk (636)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 