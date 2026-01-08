Ukrainian aviation strikes surrounded occupiers in central hospital of Kupiansk. VIDEO
Ukrainian aviation delivered a precision strike against Russian occupation forces stationed in the central hospital building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, at the time of the strike, the occupiers were surrounded by Ukrainian forces. The strike was carried out after confirming the presence of the enemy and taking into account the combat situation.
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