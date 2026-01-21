Energy infrastructure attacked in Belgorod and Orel, Russian Federation

On the night of 21 January, the Russian cities of Belgorod and Orel were hit by missile and drone attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local public groups and official sources.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Energy infrastructure facilities and industrial enterprises were targeted.

Read more: Ukrainian-made missiles hit UAV manufacturing plant in Taganrog, - General Staff

Consequences of shelling in Belgorod and Orel

In Orel, a series of explosions began at around 9:40 p.m., with local residents counting more than ten powerful explosions. After the UAV raid, smoke was reported at the Orel Thermal Power Plant. A missile threat alert was declared in the region.

"The situation in Belgorod remains tense. As a result of the shelling, damage has been reported at enterprises that provide energy supplies to the region," said Governor Hladkov.

Watch more: In 2025, SSU’s "Alpha" destroyed $4 billion worth of enemy air defence systems. VIDEO

In addition to energy facilities, the production premises and equipment of one of the city's enterprises were damaged. There were also reports online of a strike in the area of the Michurinskaya Thermal Power Plant in Belgorod. According to local sources, the damage is currently being repaired and power is being restored.

See more: Aftermath of Defense Forces’ strike on drone manufacturing plant in Russia’s Taganrog. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Reaction of the Russian authorities

A missile threat alert has been declared in the Orel region, and residents are advised to follow safety rules and remain in protected areas. Regional authorities are coordinating the actions of emergency services to respond quickly to the situation.

As a reminder, on the night of 20 January, Russia continued its attack on Ukraine. Air raid sirens sounded in a number of regions, and the Ukrainian Air Force continued to repel Russian attacks.

Watch more: Drones hit Oryol thermal power plant in Russia for second time. VIDEO