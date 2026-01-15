Aftermath of Defense Forces’ strike on drone manufacturing plant in Russia’s Taganrog. SATELLITE PHOTOS

As a result of a missile strike by Ukraine’s Defense Forces on a drone manufacturing plant in Russia’s Taganrog on the night of January 13, damage has been recorded on the facility’s premises.

This was reported by Radio Liberty’s Russian Service, Censor.NET reports.

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What are the consequences?

A satellite image taken on January 14 shows that several buildings on the plant’s grounds were destroyed as a result of the Ukrainian attack. In particular, one building that had been constructed relatively recently, at the beginning of 2025, was damaged.

The Atlant-Aero plant produces components for combat drones, control systems, and electronic warfare systems.

Read more: Ukrainian-made missiles hit UAV manufacturing plant in Taganrog, - General Staff







Background

Earlier reports said that drones had attacked Taganrog, with an aircraft repair plant and a drone component manufacturer hit.

On January 13, the General Staff clarified that a facility in Taganrog where UAVs were manufactured had been hit with Ukrainian-made missiles.

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