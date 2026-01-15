Aftermath of Defense Forces’ strike on drone manufacturing plant in Russia’s Taganrog. SATELLITE PHOTOS
As a result of a missile strike by Ukraine’s Defense Forces on a drone manufacturing plant in Russia’s Taganrog on the night of January 13, damage has been recorded on the facility’s premises.
This was reported by Radio Liberty’s Russian Service, Censor.NET reports.
What are the consequences?
A satellite image taken on January 14 shows that several buildings on the plant’s grounds were destroyed as a result of the Ukrainian attack. In particular, one building that had been constructed relatively recently, at the beginning of 2025, was damaged.
The Atlant-Aero plant produces components for combat drones, control systems, and electronic warfare systems.
Background
- Earlier reports said that drones had attacked Taganrog, with an aircraft repair plant and a drone component manufacturer hit.
- On January 13, the General Staff clarified that a facility in Taganrog where UAVs were manufactured had been hit with Ukrainian-made missiles.
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