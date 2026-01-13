Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ has decided to increase effectiveness of "Line of Drones," Umerov says

Drone Industry

During the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting on January 13, participants decided to increase the effectiveness of the "Drone Line" and provide it with the necessary resources.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Drone Line

According to him, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting reviewed developments in the military and political situation and Russia’s prospects in the first half of 2026, with a particular focus on the "drone and technological component".

They also discussed the Defence Forces’ capabilities to scale up the unmanned component.

Following the meeting, they decided to increase the effectiveness of the "Drone Line", strengthen its management and provide it with the necessary resources.

Read more: 422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion "Luftwaffe" reorganized into separate regiment

Allocation of funds

In addition, the Ministry of Defence was instructed to streamline and ensure the allocation of funds among strike assets and find additional financial reserves to cover the Defence Forces’ urgent needs. At the same time, special attention at the meeting was paid to scaling up the production of fibre-optic drones, taking into account range and strike precision.

"Unmanned technologies are one of the key factors in deterring the enemy. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff’s decisions are aimed at systematically strengthening this capability," Umerov added.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ meeting: discusses interceptor drones, air defence missiles and PURL programme