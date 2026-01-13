Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ meeting: discusses interceptor drones, air defence missiles and PURL programme
Drone Industry
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Tuesday, January 13, where issues related to Ukraine’s defence were discussed.
The head of state said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.
What was discussed at the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff
"I held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today — the key issues are defence. Missiles for air defence, production of interceptors, all necessary supplies. Contracts, financing. We are fully providing all of this," Zelenskyy said.
The President stressed that it is important to ensure the real and timely implementation of all agreements with Ukraine’s partners.
"The PURL programme needs to be filled, and in January, not enough has been done so far. This is a task for our entire diplomatic team — both the Office of the President and the Foreign Ministry," he added.
What the PURL programme is
- The PURL programme was launched in July 2025 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
- Its essence is that NATO members purchase US weapons for Ukraine.
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