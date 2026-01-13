Zelenskyy on the Russian Federation’s night attack: Main target of strike - our energy sector — power generation and substations. PHOTOS

The Russians launched nearly 300 strike drones, most of which were "shaheds," 18 ballistic missiles, and 7 cruise missiles at Ukraine last night.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy strike?

According to the head of state, the main target of the strike was once again our energy sector: power generation and substations. Unfortunately, there has been significant damage to residential and civilian infrastructure. The strikes hit the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

See more: Ruscists attacked Kyiv region: consequences in three districts. PHOTOS



















Strike on a postal terminal in the Kharkiv region

"Without any military sense, they struck the postal terminal in Korotychi in the Kharkiv region with missiles and killed four people. My condolences to their families and loved ones. The situation in the Kyiv region is not easy: several hundred thousand families are now without electricity. All emergency services are on site. Points of Invincibility have been deployed. As always, where Russia tries to destroy, Ukrainians support each other, and it is internal resilience that is most needed now," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Every such attack against life is a reminder that we must not stop supporting Ukraine. Missiles for air defence systems are needed every day, especially during winter. The world can respond to this Russian terror with new aid packages for Ukraine. We are counting on the acceleration of deliveries that have already been agreed with America and Europe. Russia must understand that the cold will not help it win the war. Thank you to everyone who is helping.

Read more: Russia launched massive attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs: air defence forces destroyed 247 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded this?

As reported, on the morning of 13 January 2026, Russian troops launched several missiles towards Ukraine.

The night before, Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in an hour, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to DTEK, Russia has once again attacked DTEK's thermal power plants: this is the eighth massive strike since October 2025.

In addition, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched a massive attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs: air defence forces destroyed 247 targets.

Read more: Consumers in Kyiv and 8 regions are without power due to shelling by Russian Federation, - Ministry of Energy