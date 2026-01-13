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Russia launched massive attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs: air defence forces destroyed 247 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Massive attack with ballistic missiles and shaheds on 13 January: air defence operations

On the night of 13 January, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as various types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Thus, the enemy launched 18 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions and the occupied Crimea.

Read more: Shortage of anti-aircraft missiles makes it difficult to repel massive Russian attacks on Kyiv, - Ihnat

Seven Iskander-K missiles were also launched from Kursk and Belgorod regions.

The Russians attacked with 293 Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Kacha – TOT AR Crimea.

About 200 of them were "Shaheds".

The Russians struck the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions with ballistic missiles.

See more: Ruscists attacked Kyiv region: consequences in three districts. PHOTOS

The result of air defence

As of 9:30 a.m., air defence forces have shot down/suppressed 247 targets: 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles and 240 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

Ballistic/anti-aircraft missiles and 48 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 24 locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

See more: Ruscists attacked Odesa: 5 people injured, houses, hospital, kindergarten and school damaged. PHOTOS

Масована атака балістикою та шахедами 13 січня: робота ППО

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shoot out (17007) Anti-aircraft warfare (2080) Air forces (1962) ballistic missiles (331) Shahed (1351) Iskander (13)
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