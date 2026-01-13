Ruscists attacked Kyiv region: consequences in three districts. PHOTOS

On 13 January, the Kyiv region suffered another Russian attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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There is destruction

As noted, the shelling caused destruction and fires in residential buildings and industrial facilities.

In the Brovary and Fastiv districts, rescuers extinguished fires in outbuildings and temporary structures.

In the Vyshhorod district, shelling caused a fire in a residential building. Emergency services quickly extinguished it.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

Read more: At least three cruise missiles towards the Kyiv region, there was threat to Kyiv region and Kaniv, - Air Force (updated)

Consequences











The situation in the region's energy sector

According to the Kyiv RMA, rescuers, energy workers, utility and emergency services are working around the clock to help people, assess the damage and restore living conditions.

Critically important facilities in the region have been switched to alternative power supplies and continue to operate.

At the same time, due to the enemy's terrorist actions, emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the Bucha district, and they are continuing to operate in the Brovary and Boryspil districts. Stabilisation schedules are being applied in other areas of the region.

Read more: Energy facilities in Kyiv region came under attack