Ruscists attacked Odesa: 5 people injured, houses, hospital, kindergarten and school damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of two waves of enemy attacks at night in the central part of Odesa, residential buildings and social facilities were damaged: a hospital, a kindergarten and a school.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa CMA, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

Operational headquarters have been set up, and utility services are working on site.

Five casualties are currently known. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

See more: Russia attacked two ships in ports of Odesa region: crew member, Syrian citizen, killed, there are injured. PHOTOS

Consequences





















What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 12 January, the enemy also attacked Odesa. Two people were injured in the city, infrastructure and houses were damaged, and there are power outages.

See more: There are new power outages in Odesa due to Russian attack, and there are interruptions in water and heat supply. Number of victims has increased (updated). PHOTOS