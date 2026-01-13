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Ruscists attacked Odesa: 5 people injured, houses, hospital, kindergarten and school damaged. PHOTOS
As a result of two waves of enemy attacks at night in the central part of Odesa, residential buildings and social facilities were damaged: a hospital, a kindergarten and a school.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa CMA, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
Operational headquarters have been set up, and utility services are working on site.
Five casualties are currently known. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance.
Consequences
What preceded it?
Earlier it was reported that on the night of 12 January, the enemy also attacked Odesa. Two people were injured in the city, infrastructure and houses were damaged, and there are power outages.
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