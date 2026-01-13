Consumers in Kyiv and 7 regions are without power due to shelling by Russian Federation, - Ministry of Energy
Hourly power cuts continue in all regions of Ukraine. Consumers in a number of regions are without electricity.
This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy Oleksandr Viazovchenko, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling
On the night of 13 January, the Russians launched a massive attack on the energy sector in a number of regions.
"As a result of the shelling, consumers in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were left without power in the morning. Emergency repair work is ongoing wherever the security situation allows. Restoring power supply will take time," they said.
Weather
Due to adverse weather conditions, 17 settlements in Chernihiv and Zakarpattia regions are without power. Repair crews are working to restore damaged networks, the Ministry said.
Power cuts
Hourly power outages are in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Emergency power outages are being implemented in Kyiv and the surrounding region.
Their duration may be affected by a significant drop in air temperature.
In Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Kyiv regions, network restrictions are being enforced. Hourly power outage schedules in these regions are temporarily suspended.
Frontline territories
"Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for long periods due to hostilities. The situation is most difficult there due to constant shelling," the Ministry of Energy emphasised.
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