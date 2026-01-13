Consumers in Kyiv and 7 regions are without power due to shelling by Russian Federation, - Ministry of Energy

Hourly power cuts continue in all regions of Ukraine. Consumers in a number of regions are without electricity.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy Oleksandr Viazovchenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

On the night of 13 January, the Russians launched a massive attack on the energy sector in a number of regions.

"As a result of the shelling, consumers in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were left without power in the morning. Emergency repair work is ongoing wherever the security situation allows. Restoring power supply will take time," they said.

Read more: Russia has once again attacked DTEK’s TPP: this is eighth massive strike since October 2025

Weather

Due to adverse weather conditions, 17 settlements in Chernihiv and Zakarpattia regions are without power. Repair crews are working to restore damaged networks, the Ministry said.

Read more: Russia launched massive attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs: air defence forces destroyed 247 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Power cuts

Hourly power outages are in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Emergency power outages are being implemented in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Their duration may be affected by a significant drop in air temperature.

In Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Kyiv regions, network restrictions are being enforced. Hourly power outage schedules in these regions are temporarily suspended.

Frontline territories

"Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for long periods due to hostilities. The situation is most difficult there due to constant shelling," the Ministry of Energy emphasised.

See more: Ruscists attacked Kyiv region: consequences in three districts. PHOTOS