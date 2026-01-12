422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion "Luftwaffe" reorganized into separate regiment

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The 422nd separate unmanned systems battalion "Luftwaffe" is being reorganised into the 422nd separate unmanned systems regiment.

This was reported by the battalion commander, Major Mykola Kolesnyk, on his Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Scaling up "Luftwaffe"

"The 422nd separate unmanned systems battalion ‘Luftwaffe’ is being reorganised into the 422nd separate unmanned systems regiment ‘Luftwaffe’," Kolesnyk wrote.

It should be recalled that in July 2025, Censor.NET published an interview with battalion commander Mykola Kolesnyk.

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