3 549 54
422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion "Luftwaffe" reorganized into separate regiment
Drone Industry
The 422nd separate unmanned systems battalion "Luftwaffe" is being reorganised into the 422nd separate unmanned systems regiment.
This was reported by the battalion commander, Major Mykola Kolesnyk, on his Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.
Scaling up "Luftwaffe"
"The 422nd separate unmanned systems battalion ‘Luftwaffe’ is being reorganised into the 422nd separate unmanned systems regiment ‘Luftwaffe’," Kolesnyk wrote.
It should be recalled that in July 2025, Censor.NET published an interview with battalion commander Mykola Kolesnyk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password