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422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion "Luftwaffe" reorganized into separate regiment

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422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion expands into regiment

The 422nd separate unmanned systems battalion "Luftwaffe" is being reorganised into the 422nd separate unmanned systems regiment.

This was reported by the battalion commander, Major Mykola Kolesnyk, on his Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.

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Scaling up "Luftwaffe"

"The 422nd separate unmanned systems battalion ‘Luftwaffe’ is being reorganised into the 422nd separate unmanned systems regiment ‘Luftwaffe’," Kolesnyk wrote.

It should be recalled that in July 2025, Censor.NET published an interview with battalion commander Mykola Kolesnyk.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces destroy Prima P-18 radar, Tor SAM system and Tunguska in two directions. VIDEO

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