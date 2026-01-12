Unmanned Systems Forces destroy Prima P-18 radar, Tor SAM system and Tunguska in two directions. VIDEO

On 12 January 2026, units of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces struck three high-value air defense assets of the Russian occupation forces. The destruction took place in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions.

As Censor.NET reports, the targets were the "Prima P-18" radar station, the Tor surface-to-air missile system, and the Tunguska surface-to-air gun-and-missile system. This brings the number of destroyed enemy radars and air defense missile systems since the start of January to nine, ten, and eleven.

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All targets were hit using middle strike assets of the "Ptakhy" (Birds) unit of the 412th Unmanned Systems Forces Brigade "Nemezis". The strikes were carried out at a depth of more than 100 kilometers from the line of contact, using munitions with a warhead weighing more than 10 kg.

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