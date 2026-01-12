Defence Forces’ MiG-29 struck occupiers’ positions and ammunition warehouse with AASM Hammer bombs. VIDEO

Ukrainian tactical aviation delivered a precision strike on the positions of Russian occupation forces and their ammunition storage facilities. The strike was carried out using AASM Hammer bombs from MiG-29 fighter jets.

According to Censor.NET, the target was previously identified and confirmed by aerial reconnaissance operators. It was thanks to their work that it was possible to accurately adjust the strike and ensure the effective destruction of enemy targets.

After the aerial bombs were dropped, the detonation of the ammunition and the destruction of enemy positions were recorded. The results of the strike were confirmed by aerial surveillance.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The unit thanked their fellow aerial reconnaissance operators for providing the target and the opportunity to observe the strike in high quality. The strike was another example of effective cooperation between the Ukrainian Air Force and reconnaissance forces.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot eliminates occupiers gathered in half-ruined building with AASM HAMMER precision bomb. VIDEO

Watch more: Operation by DIU and resistance movement: enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets burned down at airfield near Lipetsk. VIDEO