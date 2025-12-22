Operation by DIU and resistance movement: enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets burned down at airfield near Lipetsk. VIDEO

On the night of 20 to 21 December 2025, a fire broke out at a Russian military airfield near Lipetsk, two expensive enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets were on fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence.

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Who carried out the operation?

As noted, as a result of the operation by the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, carried out directly by a representative of the resistance movement against the criminal Russian regime, both of the aggressor's military aircraft were put out of action.

The estimated total cost of the two destroyed fighter jets, which russia used in its genocidal war against Ukraine, could be up to $100 million.

The Su-27 and Su-30 with tail numbers "12" and "82" were destroyed thanks to thorough preparation, composure and professionalism.

Watch more: For first time in history: two enemy Be-12 "Chaika" amphibious aircraft and Mi-8 helicopter hit in occupied Crimea, - DIU. VIDEO

Preparation

"Planning the special operation at the airfield near lipetsk took two weeks.

The patrol route and guard shift schedule were studied, which allowed us to sneak into the aggressor state's military facility, strike the Russian "su" fighter jets right in the protective aircraft hangar, and then leave the airfield unhindered.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the SSU struck two Russian Su-27 aircraft at the Belbek airfield. One was ready for combat flight.

Watch more: "Prymary" of DIU destroyed two Russian radar stations in Crimea, which are part of S-400 air defence system. VIDEO