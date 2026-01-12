FPV "ambush" drone of 151st Brigade eliminated two African mercenaries of Russia in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing how a Ukrainian FPV "ambush" drone reacted to movement and eliminated African mercenaries in the Kharkiv direction.

According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 151st Separate Mechanised Brigade USF "Northern Eagle" waited for the enemy to approach the drone and accurately hit it.

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The footage shows one of the Russian Armed Forces mercenaries unsuccessfully attempting to fend off the UAV with a shovel, but to no avail.

As a result of the accurate strike, two invaders were eliminated by a single drone.

Watch more: Ukrainian kamikaze drones eliminate African mercenary of Russian army in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

It was also reported earlier that a Russian attached an anti-tank mine to his "comrade" from Africa and, unarmed, drove him out of his shelter onto the battlefield.

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