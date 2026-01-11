Operators of 413th "Raid" regiment destroyed 136 pieces of occupiers’ equipment in month. VIDEO

Unmanned systems forces are successfully striking the enemy at operational depth, even despite active attempts by the enemy to camouflage, disperse and withdraw equipment from the strike zone.

According to Censor.NET, even with the use of electronic warfare, operators of the 413th Separate Raid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment are systematically destroying enemy equipment and manpower in a specific direction.

During a month of intensive combat operations in the unit's area of responsibility, the following targets were hit:

90 enemy personnel;

7 armoured vehicles;

9 artillery systems;

over 60 vehicles;

more than 60 motorcycles.

Read more: SIGNUM drone operators destroyed seven enemy UAVs in Lyman direction. VIDEO