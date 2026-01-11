ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11875 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
1 330 2

Operators of 413th "Raid" regiment destroyed 136 pieces of occupiers’ equipment in month. VIDEO

Unmanned systems forces are successfully striking the enemy at operational depth, even despite active attempts by the enemy to camouflage, disperse and withdraw equipment from the strike zone.

According to Censor.NET, even with the use of electronic warfare, operators of the 413th Separate Raid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment are systematically destroying enemy equipment and manpower in a specific direction.

During a month of intensive combat operations in the unit's area of responsibility, the following targets were hit:

  • 90 enemy personnel;
  • 7 armoured vehicles;
  • 9 artillery systems;
  • over 60 vehicles;
  • more than 60 motorcycles.

Read more: SIGNUM drone operators destroyed seven enemy UAVs in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12231) elimination (7671) drones (4991) Unmanned Systems Forces (435)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 