A video showing a group of African mercenaries fighting on the side of the Russian army is circulating on social media. The footage shows about ten to fifteen armed individuals singing and dancing before going into battle.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the video claims that the mercenaries filmed in the footage will soon be involved in assault operations in one of the directions. In the comments to the post, they are called "disposable," hinting at their use as assault infantry with high losses.

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There is currently no official confirmation of the location and time of filming. At the same time, the participation of foreign mercenaries, in particular from African countries, in the war against Ukraine has been repeatedly recorded and confirmed by intelligence data and open sources.

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