On evening of January 20, Russia attacks Ukraine with UAVs and ballistic missiles
On the evening of Tuesday, January 20, the enemy continues its attack using UAVs and ballistic missiles.
Censor.NET reports this, citing an update from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Enemy drones are being detected in the country’s airspace. The Defense Forces are taking measures to counter the aerial threat.
Enemy drone movements
7:23 p.m. — UAVs in the western part of the Chernihiv region, heading south.
7:36 p.m. — UAVs from the Chernihiv region are heading toward the Kyiv Reservoir.
8:33 p.m. — threat of ballistic weapons use from the south.
8:34 p.m.— threat of ballistic weapons use from the east.
8:55 p.m. — Chernihiv region: UAVs heading toward Baturyn.
Updated information
At 9:09 p.m. — the threat of ballistic weapons use has been lifted.
At 9:20 p.m. — Sumy region: UAV heading toward Terny and Konotop.
At 9:25 p.m. — UAV heading toward Dnipro.
Updated information
At 9:43 p.m. — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports hostile targets in the air:
- Chernihiv region: groups of UAVs in the north, heading west;
- Kharkiv region: UAV heading toward Shevchenkove.
During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in countering Russian "Shaheds" amid massive attacks.
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