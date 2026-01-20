Air Force work against Shaheds is unsatisfactory. Defense Ministry conclusions to follow, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in countering Russian "Shaheds" amid massive attacks. There have been hits by enemy drones on the energy sector.

He said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Criticism of the Air Force

According to Zelenskyy, many forces are involved in countering Russian air attacks, including mobile fire groups, interceptor drones, and F-16 fighters, but the organization of the Air Force’s work should be different.

"We separately reviewed this situation with the defense minister [Mykhailo Fedorov] — conclusions will follow," the president added.

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Background

Read more: Ukraine produces about 1,000 interceptor drones day, but it is not enough, Zelenskyy says