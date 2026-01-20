Enemy attacked Vinnytsia region: critical infrastructure facility hit

As a result of a night-time enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region was hit.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna, according to Censor.NET.

No casualties

According to the RMA, fortunately, there were no casualties.

"All relevant services are working at the scene. Thank you for your prompt and coordinated work," the statement said.

Read more: There is hit on industrial civilian facility in Vinnytsia region

What preceded it?

As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.

In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the energy situation.

5635 high-rise buildings were left without heating, and the left bank without water.

The shelling damaged a school, houses and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district and a petrol station was damaged.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 5,635 high-rise buildings left without heating, left bank without water