Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv: school, houses and non-residential premises in Dniprovskyi district damaged

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, non-residential premises at several addresses were damaged as a result of the strike.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

School damaged

The debris also damaged a primary school building. There was no fire. Windows in several residential buildings were damaged.

"Debris from the UAV also fell on open ground, and cars were on fire," Klitschko said.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 5,635 high-rise buildings left without heating, left bank without water

What preceded it?

As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.

In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the energy situation.

5635 high-rise buildings were left without heating, and the left bank without water.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv: there are hits and casualties. There are power and water supply interruptions on left bank