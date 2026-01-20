Russian attack on Kyiv: 5,635 high-rise buildings left without heating, left bank without water
After this attack on the capital, 5,635 high-rise buildings are without heat. Almost 80 per cent of them are buildings where heat supply was restored on 9 January.
This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
As noted, as of yesterday evening, 16 out of 6,000 buildings remained without heat due to damage caused by the enemy to critical infrastructure on 9 January.
"The left bank is currently without water supply as a result of today's attack.
Utility and energy workers are working to restore heat, water and electricity to the homes of Kyiv residents," Klitschko added.
"One victim in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of the enemy attack is in hospital in one of the capital's hospitals," he added.
What preceded it?
- As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.
- In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.
- According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the energy situation.
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