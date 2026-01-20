Enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. First missiles have been detected, posing threat to Kyiv region

On the night of 20 January, enemy Tu-95MS aircraft were spotted taking off from the Olenya airfield.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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What does the Air Force say?

As noted, air-launched cruise missiles may be launched closer to 06:00 a.m.!

"In case of an alarm, follow the safety rules. The Air Force is ready to repel the enemy's strike!" the Air Force emphasises.

Read more: Goal is to build anti-drone dome over Ukraine, Fedorov says on Yelizarov’s appointment

Data from monitoring channels

According to monitoring Telegram channels, enemy aircraft have carried out launch manoeuvres. If the launch manoeuvres were real, the missiles could enter our airspace within the next hour.

Updated information

According to the Air Force, the following has already been recorded:

A cruise missile in Chernihiv Oblast - heading for Kyiv Oblast.

A cruise missile in Sumy region - heading for Chernihiv region.

The missiles continue to move north towards Kyiv region.

A group of missiles over the Kyiv Reservoir in a south-western direction.

Kyiv region - a cruise missile on Fastiv/Byshiv.

Cherkasy region - a group of cruise missiles to Kamianka.

According to monitoring channels, no missiles are currently being detected over Ukraine.

What preceded this?

As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv area with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv: there are hits and casualties. There are power and water supply interruptions on left bank