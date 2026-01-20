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News Attacks on the energy sector Missile and drone attack on Kyiv
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Enemy attacked Kyiv: there are hits and casualties. There are power and water supply interruptions on left bank

Houses with electric heating will not have their power cut off

On the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, there is one casualty in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. The brigade been dispatched. There are still calls for medical assistance.

"In the Dniprovskyi district, non-residential buildings have been hit. There are also reports of a UAV falling in an open area. Cars are on fire there. All services are heading to the scene," he added later.

Read more: Shmyhal instructed "Ukrenergo" to reduce duration of power cuts in areas where situation is most difficult: what measures are possible?

There are interruptions in electricity and water supply 

According to Klitschko, there are power outages on the left bank of the capital. Social infrastructure facilities are switching to autonomous power supply.

There are also water supply interruptions on the left bank of the city.

Read more: No European country is capable of recovering as quickly as Kyiv did after shelling, says expert, adding that capital may be left without heating

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