Shmyhal instructed "Ukrenergo" to reduce duration of power cuts in areas where situation is most difficult: what measures are possible?

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal met with the board of NEC "Ukrenergo".

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, urgent tasks were discussed during the meeting.

Read more: Russia is trying to damage Ukrainian nuclear power plants, - Zelenskyy

What tasks were worked on?

Increase technical capabilities for importing electricity into Ukraine. Quick results are needed in developing interconnectors at the borders with the EU.

Implement projects to improve electricity transmission from western Ukraine to the east. For the efficient use of generated and imported electricity where it is most needed. This refers to both repairs and network development. Tasks have been set to reduce the duration of power cuts where the situation is currently most difficult.

Reduce the amount of reporting and bureaucracy through already implemented digital programmes and tools to accelerate effective anti-crisis decisions.

Work with the State Special Transport Service to develop approaches for rapid repairs and restoration of power grids and substations in areas close to the front line. Separately work out the protection of substations, both with special shelters and electronic warfare and air defence systems.

Simplify the connection of all distributed generation as much as possible. Cogeneration plants, powerful generators. The energy system must be ready to quickly connect alternative generation, especially in the most energy-deficient regions.

Read more: Situation in energy system has changed, power cuts may last more than 16 hours, - YASNO

Every megawatt matters

"Every megawatt is important for the Ukrainian power system right now. This applies both to the restoration of power facilities damaged by Russian strikes and to the commissioning of new generation capacities," he concludes.