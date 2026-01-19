Russia is trying to damage Ukrainian nuclear power plants, - Zelenskyy

In an evening video address on 18 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing new strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, in particular nuclear power plants.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the evening address by the head of state.

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According to the president, the Ukrainian side has confirmed information about objects that the enemy has been scouting in advance for possible attacks. The Kremlin's main target remains the country's energy system.

Read more: Enemy has attacked energy sector again. Most difficult situation is in capital region, - Ministry of Energy

Threats to the energy sector and nuclear power plants

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia is trying to damage precisely those facilities on which the stability of the state and the safety of citizens depend. He recalled that over the past week, Russian troops have systematically struck at "Naftogaz" facilities, in particular gas production infrastructure.

"The enemy is trying to damage our nuclear power plants. We have information about the facilities it has been scouting," the president emphasised.

Read more: Energy blackmail: Russia is considering options for striking Ukraine’s nuclear power plant substations, - DIU

Network restoration and the situation in the regions

The head of state said that nearly 58,000 specialists are working around the clock to restore power grids, power generation facilities and heat supply. Resources from "Ukrzaliznytsia" and other state-owned companies are involved in the work. An additional 50 repair crews from various regions have been sent to the capital.

At the same time, repair work in border and frontline areas is significantly complicated by constant shelling. Particular attention is being paid to the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. A significant amount of work has also been done in the Poltava and Odesa regions to stabilise the power system.

As a reminder, on 18 January, Russian troops struck energy infrastructure in the Chernihiv region. As a result of the attack, some settlements were left without electricity.

We also reported that due to power supply problems in Sumy, trolleybus service has been suspended, and water utility facilities are switching to emergency backup power. Water is being supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure.

Read more: Buildings with electric heating have been classified as critical infrastructure, so power will not be cut off there, - Shmyhal