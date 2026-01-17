Enemy has attacked energy sector again. Most difficult situation is in capital region, - Ministry of Energy

During the night, the enemy once again struck the country's energy infrastructure, resulting in power outages for consumers in the Odesa and Kyiv regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Despite difficult weather conditions, energy workers are working and doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

The situation in the Odesa region

As noted, restoration work continues in the Odessa region following an attack on energy infrastructure. Network restrictions also remain in place.

The situation in the capital region

According to the Ministry of Energy, the situation in the capital region remains the most difficult. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, distribution system operators are applying network restrictions. Previously published schedules of hourly power outages are currently not in effect. The return to the predicted hourly outages will take place immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

See more: Russian Federation launched massive strike on Velykyi Burluk, attacking 10 settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours. PHOTOS

Due to bad weather, 20 settlements in the Kyiv region remain without power. Repair crews from the regional power company are working to restore the damaged lines.

"Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without electricity for long periods due to hostilities across the country. The situation is most difficult here, as the restoration of power supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities," the statement said.

Outage schedules

Most regions of Ukraine have hourly power cut schedules for all categories of consumers, as well as power restriction schedules for industry. Several regions are forced to implement emergency power cuts due to equipment overload caused by high consumption levels during cold spells.

See more: Enemy launched cynical attack on energy infrastructure of Odesa region: there was fire. PHOTOS

Due to constant massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency has been declared in the Ukrainian energy sector. The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Denys Shmyhal, is coordinating efforts to deal with the consequences. The decision was made to ensure the maximum coordinated work of all services in the capital, regions, and communities, as well as for the rapid restoration of damaged energy infrastructure. The relevant headquarters have already begun work, and all services are operating in an enhanced mode.