Enemy launched cynical attack on energy infrastructure of Odesa region: there was fire. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy launched another cynical attack on the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region.

This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There is damage

Damage was recorded at one of the facilities in the Odesa region, and a fire broke out. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

Read on Censor.NET: Russian forces strike southern Odesa region: two administrative buildings destroyed, security guard wounded

The aftermath is being dealt with. Critical infrastructure and life support facilities are operating as usual.

Data from the State Emergency Service

According to rescuers, the attack caused a fire. The building and vehicles were also damaged.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.



The fire has now been extinguished.









See also: Enemy strikes industrial infrastructure in Odesa region: tank damaged