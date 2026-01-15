Ruscists strike in southern Odesa region: two administrative buildings destroyed, security guard injured
On the night of January 15, Russian troops attacked the south of the Odesa region with strike drones.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Most targets were destroyed by air defense forces
"At the same time, damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. As a result of the attack, two single-story administrative buildings were destroyed and subsequently caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. Unfortunately, a security guard was injured and received medical assistance on site," the statement said.
What preceded it?
- On the night of January 15, Russian occupiers launched a drone attack on various regions of Ukraine.
- In the morning, explosions were heard in Lviv. An enemy drone fell on a playground near the Bandera monument.
- In Kyiv, debris from a UAV fell on a house in the Solomyanskyi district.
- Russian UAVs attacked the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.
- The enemy also struck critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.
- In the Kharkiv region, eight settlements have been hit by Russian forces: houses, cars, and railway infrastructure have been damaged.
- One person was killed in the Kherson region as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation.
- In the morning, the enemy also attacked the Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles.
- In the Donetsk region, 5 people were injured as a result of Russian strikes.
- In the Chernihiv region, a woman was injured.
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