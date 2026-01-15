Ruscists strike in southern Odesa region: two administrative buildings destroyed, security guard injured

On the night of January 15, Russian troops attacked the south of the Odesa region with strike drones.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

Most targets were destroyed by air defense forces

"At the same time, damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. As a result of the attack, two single-story administrative buildings were destroyed and subsequently caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. Unfortunately, a security guard was injured and received medical assistance on site," the statement said.

Read more: Situation in energy system is complicated, with capital region facing most serious challenges, - Ministry of Energy

What preceded it?