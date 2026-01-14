Situation in energy system is complicated, with capital region facing most serious challenges, - Ministry of Energy

The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. Russia's constant attacks on energy facilities and difficult weather conditions have forced restrictions to be imposed across the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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Where is the situation most difficult?

As noted, the situation in the capital region remains the most difficult. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, distribution system operators are applying network restrictions. Previously published hourly power cut schedules are temporarily suspended. A return to the predicted schedules will take place immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilises. Emergency repair work in the capital and the Kyiv region continues around the clock, despite difficult weather conditions.

Read more: Energy workers did almost impossible: power was restored to customers in Kryvyi Rih, and boiler rooms were restarted

Situation in the regions

"Certain restrictions remain in place in the Odesa region, as in previous weeks. Emergency repair work is continuing in the region following previous enemy attacks. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, 74,000 consumers were left without power as a result of night-time attacks. As of this morning, more than 40,000 customers remained without power. Repair work is continuing.

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, 12 settlements in the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions are without power.

Power outage schedules

In most regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power restriction schedules for industry. In several regions, emergency power outages are being enforced due to equipment overload amid high consumption levels during frosts

Read more: 1.5% of homes in Ukraine remain without heating, 472 buildings in Kyiv – Ministry for Communities and Territories Development