1.5% of homes in Ukraine remain without heating, 472 buildings in Kyiv – Ministry for Communities and Territories Development

As of January 13, about 1.5% of residential buildings in Ukraine have no heating; in Kyiv, 472 buildings remain without heat, most of them in Pecherskyi district.

Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Kostiantyn Kovalchuk said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports, citing Lb.ua.

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According to him, at night, Russian forces attacked 15 critical infrastructure facilities, including thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants in various regions of Ukraine. The highest concentration of strikes was on Kyiv. "As of 1:00 p.m., out of more than 12,000 buildings in the city, 472 buildings were without heating," Kovalchuk noted.

The most difficult situation was recorded in Pecherskyi district—197 buildings without heating; in Shevchenkivskyi district—123; and in Holosiivskyi district—71. In some buildings, the heat carrier level was reduced or drained, which in most cases made it possible to keep the networks intact. Heating systems are currently being restarted.

Read more: We cannot provide forecasts for restoring electricity supply in Kyiv at this time – Energy Ministry

Kovalchuk noted that all repair teams in the affected areas are fully engaged, and emergency crews from other districts are also being brought in. At the same time, the overnight attack did not affect the operation of Kyiv’s water supply and wastewater systems.

Overall, 98.5% of residential buildings in Ukraine (more than 70,000) are heated, as are 99% of social facilities (24,500), and 17,500 boiler houses are operating. In Kyiv, more than 1,300 Points of Invincibility and additional warming centers are operating, and high-capacity backup generators have also been deployed.

Read more: About 500 buildings in Kyiv currently remain without heating – KCSA

Background

As reported, on the morning of January 13, 2026, Russian forces launched several missiles toward Ukraine.

The previous night, Russia fired about 20 ballistic missiles within an hour, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

According to DTEK, Russia again attacked DTEK thermal power plants; this was already the eighth massive strike since October 2025.

In addition, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

According to the Air Force, Russia carried out a massive attack using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs; air defense neutralized 247 targets.

Watch more: Russian forces strike energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia region, two female power company employees wounded, power outages reported. VIDEO