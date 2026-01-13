Russian forces strike energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia region, two female power company employees wounded, power outages reported. VIDEO
Russian forces carried out another strike on energy infrastructure facilities in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.
Power outages and casualties reported
As noted, the attack damaged equipment, leading to power outages for a significant number of customers. Unfortunately, there were casualties among the company’s staff.
Condition of the injured
According to the Energy Ministry, two female employees of the company were injured. Both women were promptly evacuated and taken to hospital. Doctors diagnosed one of the injured with burns to her face, hands and head. Her life is not in danger. The condition of the other employee is more concerning: the woman sustained burns and a concussion and was unconscious while being transported to hospital. Medics are conducting a full examination to determine the final diagnosis.
"Energy companies are making every effort to restore power as soon as the security situation allows," the Ministry of Energy added.
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