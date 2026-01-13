There is no longer enough electricity in Kyiv for critical infrastructure, situation is extremely difficult, - Klitschko

After today's shelling in Kyiv, there is now an even greater shortage of electricity.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation in the energy system

"Even to ensure critical infrastructure. Energy workers are working. But the situation is extremely difficult," he clarified.

Klitschko reminded that currently about 500 high-rise buildings are without heating. Repair crews are also working day and night.

Read more: Consumers in Kyiv and 7 regions are without power due to shelling by Russian Federation, - Ministry of Energy

"I would also like to emphasise that the information about the alleged closure of large supermarket chains is not true!

I would like to thank the businesses that continue to operate in order to provide the city's residents with essential food and goods during this emergency," the mayor concluded.

As previously reported, emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast.

What preceded it?

As reported, on the morning of 13 January 2026, Russian troops launched several missiles towards Ukraine.

The night before, Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in an hour, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to DTEK, Russia has once again attacked DTEK's thermal power plants: this is the eighth massive strike since October 2025.

In addition, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched a massive attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs: air defence forces destroyed 247 targets.

Read more: Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and Bucha district of Kyiv region, - DTEK (updated)