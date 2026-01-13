About 500 buildings in Kyiv currently remain without heating – KCSA

Following another overnight bombardment, emergency power outages have been introduced and are in effect in Kyiv.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) press center.

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Transport operations

Buses are being put on replacement routes instead of surface electric transport.

"Buses are replacing tram and trolleybus services on the right bank. Due to the aftermath of enemy strikes and the difficult situation in the power system, surface electric transport on the right bank of Kyiv has been temporarily suspended," the statement said.

Read more: There will be no electricity in Hostomel and Irpin until 15 January, - DTEK

Heating

"About 500 buildings remain without heating," the statement said.

Municipal services continue working to handle the aftermath of enemy attacks.

What preceded this?

As reported, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

Background

As reported, on the morning of January 13, 2026, Russian forces launched several missiles toward Ukraine.

The previous night, Russia fired about 20 ballistic missiles within an hour, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

According to DTEK, Russia again attacked DTEK thermal power plants; this was already the eighth massive strike since October 2025.

In addition, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

According to the Air Force, Russia carried out a massive attack using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs; air defense neutralized 247 targets.

Read more: There is no longer enough electricity in Kyiv for critical infrastructure, situation is extremely difficult, - Klitschko