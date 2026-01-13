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There will be no electricity in Hostomel and Irpin until 15 January, - DTEK

DTEK, power outage

There will be no electricity in Hostomel and Irpin in the Kyiv region until 15 January due to emergency repair work.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the DTEK website.

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Local residents have been notified that there will be no electricity until 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, 15 January.

The reason for the outage is emergency repairs on the power grid.

Read more: Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in hour: Ukraine’s energy infrastructure under attack

What preceded it?

  • As reported, on the morning of 13 January 2026, Russian troops launched several missiles towards Ukraine.
  • The night before, Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in an hour, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

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Irpin (73) electric power (610) DTEK (155) Hostomel (36)
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