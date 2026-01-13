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There will be no electricity in Hostomel and Irpin until 15 January, - DTEK
There will be no electricity in Hostomel and Irpin in the Kyiv region until 15 January due to emergency repair work.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the DTEK website.
Local residents have been notified that there will be no electricity until 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, 15 January.
The reason for the outage is emergency repairs on the power grid.
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