We cannot provide forecasts for restoring electricity supply in Kyiv at this time – Energy Ministry

The Energy Ministry is currently unable to predict when the electricity supply will be restored in Kyiv.

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The most difficult situation is in the capital region, in the city of Kyiv. This is the result of a massive strike on energy facilities.

The hourly outage schedules published earlier are not in effect yet; emergency schedules are in effect," he said.

Read more: About 500 buildings in Kyiv currently remain without heating – KCSA

Emergency repair work is ongoing.

"They will take place virtually around the clock, despite all the difficult weather conditions, in order to stabilize as quickly as possible and switch to a planned schedule. The situation is quite difficult, and we see that right now we cannot give any forecasts, as the enemy continues these intense attacks," the deputy energy minister said.

Watch more: Russian forces strike energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia region, two female power company employees wounded, power outages reported. VIDEO

Background

As reported, on the morning of January 13, 2026, Russian forces launched several missiles toward Ukraine.

The previous night, Russia fired about 20 ballistic missiles within an hour, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

According to DTEK, Russia again attacked DTEK thermal power plants; this was already the eighth massive strike since October 2025.

In addition, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

According to the Air Force, Russia carried out a massive attack using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs; air defense neutralized 247 targets.

Read more: Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: fire broke out