Energy workers did almost impossible: power was restored to customers in Kryvyi Rih, and boiler rooms were restarted

As of the morning of 14 January, energy companies had restored power to customers in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.

What is the situation in the city?

According to him, energy workers have achieved the nearly impossible.

"All customers who had been disconnected due to an emergency have been reconnected. Boiler rooms have been fired up and are already heating up.

Public transport is operating as usual, including the high-speed tram. The water supply is working," the report says.

Read more: Russian drones strike infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih

What preceded this?

The night before, it was reported that Russian drones had struck infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih.

It later became known that 45,000 subscribers were left without power after the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, and there are problems with heating.

Read: Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with two Iskander missiles: one woman killed, 23 injured, including 6 children (updated)