Night attack by Russian Federation on Kryvyi Rih: 45,000 subscribers are without power, there are problems with heating

After a night-time Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency power cuts began, and there are also problems with heat supply.

This was reported by the headof the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.

What is the situation in the city?

According to him, more than 45,000 subscribers have been cut off from the power supply, and more than 700 buildings have been cut off from the heat supply of several boiler rooms.

"Small boiler rooms have already switched to generators, but I remind you that there are no 6-kilovolt generators for boiler rooms. The City Water Utility's pumps have switched to generators, we are maintaining water in the system, but the pressure will be lower," he clarified.

Read on Censor.NET: The enemy launched a massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage. PHOTO report

How will transport operate?

"As for electric transport, the high-speed tram will not be operating in the morning," Vilkul added.

He also stressed that the emergency response headquarters is already working.

What preceded this?

The night before, it was reported that Russian drones had struck infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih.

Read on Censor.NET: Explosions in Kryvyi Rih: the enemy attacks infrastructure facilities with "suicide bombers"